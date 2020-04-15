Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Cut to “Hold” at UBS Group

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WLTW. Citigroup began coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.85.

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $197.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Willis Towers Watson has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 51.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

