UBS Group Upgrades Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) to “Buy”

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

NYSE:MMC opened at $99.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.65. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 595.7% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 206,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,876,000 after buying an additional 84,439 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

