W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Lifted to Hold at UBS Group

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

WRB opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.67. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.90.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,558 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,205,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,522,000 after acquiring an additional 940,566 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,417,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,935,000 after acquiring an additional 80,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $97,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

