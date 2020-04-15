eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given “Hold” Rating at Bank of America

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s current price.

EBAY has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.68.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $115,934.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in eBay by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 19,994,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $722,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in eBay by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $545,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,700 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in eBay by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $408,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in eBay by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,453,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,987 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,407,143 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $336,117,000 after acquiring an additional 131,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.