Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pareto Securities

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Pareto Securities to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Pareto Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBLK. ValuEngine raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. DNB Markets cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $558.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $248.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.49 million. Equities analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.