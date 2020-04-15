Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pareto Securities

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Pareto Securities to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Pareto Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBLK. ValuEngine raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. DNB Markets cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.
Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $558.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.45.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.
