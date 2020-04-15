HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

OTLK opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.14. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27,946 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 436,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 47,619 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

