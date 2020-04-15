HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.
OTLK opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.14. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99.
Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.