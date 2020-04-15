NuVasive’s (NUVA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of NuVasive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

NuVasive stock opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $81.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.88.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

