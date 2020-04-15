Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Downgraded by Independent Research

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Independent Research to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

NYSE:CVX opened at $84.61 on Tuesday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.19 and a 200-day moving average of $107.47. The firm has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 28.0% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 51.5% during the first quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 31,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in Chevron by 868.0% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 172,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 154,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

