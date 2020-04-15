Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Stephens in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KRUS. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

KRUS opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $101.52 million and a P/E ratio of 52.33.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

