Live Nation Entertainment’s (LYV) Buy Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. G.Research reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

NYSE:LYV opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -599.34 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.35.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $4,159,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles bought 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $99,560.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,113.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,318. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 52,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

