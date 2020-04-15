Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RNGR. B. Riley lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $8.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.81.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.45 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNGR. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 706,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 157,103 shares during the last quarter. 27.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

