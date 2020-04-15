Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $0.42 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research cut Precision Drilling from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI cut Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Precision Drilling to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.55.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $103.05 million, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 2.73. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $36,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 590.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

