Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Lowered to Hold at Piper Sandler

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SOI. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $6.25 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

SOI stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $275.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.23. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $19.31.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $36,498,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $5,950,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.