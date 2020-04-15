Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close.

COST has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $314.14 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.70. The company has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

