Kroger (NYSE:KR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KR. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cfra lifted their price target on Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Get Kroger alerts:

NYSE:KR opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08. Kroger has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. Kroger’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kroger will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,072,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,052,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 55,800.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,803,000 after acquiring an additional 933,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.