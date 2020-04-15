TSE:PIC.A (TSE:PIC.A) Stock Price Up 0.2%

TSE:PIC.A (TSE:PIC.A) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.30 and last traded at C$4.28, approximately 12,301 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at C$4.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.67. The firm has a market cap of $57.54 million and a PE ratio of 4.96.

About TSE:PIC.A (TSE:PIC.A)

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

