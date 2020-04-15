Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $134.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MDGL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.65. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $56.82 and a 52 week high of $128.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

