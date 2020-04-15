Liberum Capital Cuts Safestay (LON:SSTY) Price Target to GBX 40

Safestay (LON:SSTY) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 40 ($0.53) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 128.57% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:SSTY opened at GBX 17.50 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 30.22. Safestay has a 1-year low of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The stock has a market cap of $11.32 million and a PE ratio of -8.75.

Get Safestay alerts:

In other Safestay news, insider Larry Glenn Lipman bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £9,500 ($12,496.71).

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, school groups, young adults, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Safestay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.