Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.74

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.74 and traded as high as $1.23. Vermillion shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 304,900 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $91.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRML. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Vermillion in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vermillion by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 82,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermillion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vermillion by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 18,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vermillion by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 448,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 115,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Vermillion Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRML)

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

