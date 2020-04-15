Dolby Laboratories’ (DLB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLB. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.31. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $73.20.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $3,598,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $140,819.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,542. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 658.1% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 89,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,623,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,135,000 after buying an additional 26,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.