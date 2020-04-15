NextCure (NXTC) vs. The Competition Head to Head Analysis

NextCure (NASDAQ: NXTC) is one of 607 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NextCure to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextCure and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure $6.35 million -$33.74 million -17.76 NextCure Competitors $2.14 billion $269.65 million 0.58

NextCure’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NextCure. NextCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NextCure and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure 0 0 8 0 3.00 NextCure Competitors 6439 17452 33926 1353 2.51

NextCure currently has a consensus price target of $66.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.17%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 52.78%. Given NextCure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NextCure is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.1% of NextCure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NextCure and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure -531.54% -21.84% -14.67% NextCure Competitors -2,380.23% -221.57% -31.32%

Summary

NextCure beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About NextCure

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc.

