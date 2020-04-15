Head-To-Head Analysis: CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) versus NY MTG TR INC/SH (OTCMKTS:NYMT)

CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) and NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

CV has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NY MTG TR INC/SH has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CV and NY MTG TR INC/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV $8.64 million N/A N/A N/A N/A NY MTG TR INC/SH $694.61 million 1.17 $173.74 million $0.64 3.38

NY MTG TR INC/SH has higher revenue and earnings than CV.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CV and NY MTG TR INC/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV 0 0 0 0 N/A NY MTG TR INC/SH 0 3 2 0 2.40

NY MTG TR INC/SH has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. Given NY MTG TR INC/SH’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NY MTG TR INC/SH is more favorable than CV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.0% of NY MTG TR INC/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of CV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of NY MTG TR INC/SH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CV and NY MTG TR INC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV N/A N/A N/A NY MTG TR INC/SH 23.67% 12.55% 0.88%

Summary

NY MTG TR INC/SH beats CV on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on the acquisition and management of residential non-performing loans and REO properties in the United States. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Realty Finance Corp. and changed its name to CV Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. CV Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About NY MTG TR INC/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

