Financial Contrast: ResMed (NYSE:RMD) & Invivo Therapeutics (NYSE:NVIV)

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) and Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ResMed and Invivo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed 16.34% 27.25% 13.81% Invivo Therapeutics N/A -126.35% -92.70%

ResMed has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ResMed and Invivo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed 1 7 2 0 2.10 Invivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

ResMed presently has a consensus target price of $144.67, indicating a potential downside of 11.61%. Given ResMed’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ResMed is more favorable than Invivo Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.4% of ResMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of ResMed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Invivo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ResMed and Invivo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed $2.61 billion 9.08 $404.59 million $3.64 44.96 Invivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.83 million ($67.57) -0.03

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Invivo Therapeutics. Invivo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ResMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ResMed beats Invivo Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; data communications and control products, such as AirView Diagnostics, EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules; U-Sleep, which enables automated patient coaching through a text, email, or interactive voice phone call; and myAir, a patient engagement application that provides sleep data and a daily score based on their previous night's data, as well as offers business management software and services to medical equipment and home health providers. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Invivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has research collaboration with the Q Therapeutics, Inc. for the evaluation of the combination of PLGA-PLL based Neuro-Spinal Scaffold with adult neural progenitor cells, including those from induced pluripotent stem cells. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

