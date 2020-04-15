Head-To-Head Analysis: Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) vs. Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI)

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) and Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sound Financial Bancorp and Community First Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Community First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community First Bancshares has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and Community First Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp $38.61 million 1.41 $6.68 million N/A N/A Community First Bancshares $16.64 million 3.07 $350,000.00 N/A N/A

Sound Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community First Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.2% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Community First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Community First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and Community First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp 17.30% 8.87% 0.95% Community First Bancshares 1.14% 0.24% 0.06%

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats Community First Bancshares on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts. The company also offers various loan products, such as loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans comprising fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; secured and unsecured consumer loans, including new and used manufactured home loans, floating home loans, automobile loans, boat loans, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts; land loans; and commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory. It operates through main office in Seattle; seven branch offices, of which four are located in the Seattle Metropolitan Statistical area, two are located in Clallam County, and one is located in Jefferson County; and two loan production offices, including one located in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle and one located in Sequim. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Community First Bancshares

Community First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities; and offers money transfer and other banking services. It operates through its main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; and loan production offices in Watkinsville and Braselton, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia. Community First Bancshares, Inc. is a subsidiary of Community First Bancshares, MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.