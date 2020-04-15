Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) and BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Critical Comparison

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) and BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Viewray and BioSig Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viewray -136.93% -81.70% -41.98% BioSig Technologies N/A -311.55% -262.99%

91.7% of Viewray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Viewray shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Viewray has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioSig Technologies has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Viewray and BioSig Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viewray 1 2 7 0 2.60 BioSig Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Viewray presently has a consensus price target of $5.61, indicating a potential upside of 110.15%. BioSig Technologies has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.28%. Given Viewray’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viewray is more favorable than BioSig Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viewray and BioSig Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viewray $87.78 million 4.48 -$120.20 million ($1.18) -2.26 BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$34.06 million N/A N/A

BioSig Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viewray.

Summary

Viewray beats BioSig Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. MRIdian delivers radiation to the tumor accurately while delivering less radiation to healthy tissue. MRIdian provides real-time imaging that defines the targeted tumor from the surrounding soft tissue and other critical organs during radiation treatment. MRIdian allows physicians to record the level of radiation exposure that the tumor has received and adapt the prescription between fractions as needed.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

