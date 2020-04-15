e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Up 8.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) shot up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.43, 1,022,577 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 981,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ELF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $250,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $83,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,340 shares of company stock worth $1,952,405. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,217,000 after acquiring an additional 596,810 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 848,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after acquiring an additional 260,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 71,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $528.08 million, a PE ratio of -1,141.86 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.71.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

