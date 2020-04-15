TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) Shares Up 7.3% on Analyst Upgrade

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) was up 7.3% on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $41.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TC Pipelines traded as high as $31.56 and last traded at $31.45, approximately 504,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 537,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.32.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised TC Pipelines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TC Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet raised TC Pipelines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TC Pipelines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,621,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 276,733 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,643,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,524,000 after acquiring an additional 231,948 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in TC Pipelines by 220.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 267,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 183,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 69.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Pipelines Company Profile (NYSE:TCP)

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

