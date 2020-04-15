Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Trading Up 8.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) shares were up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $22.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. Tenet Healthcare traded as high as $20.33 and last traded at $20.20, approximately 2,161,903 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,227,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

In related news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $213,670.00. Also, EVP Marie Quintana purchased 2,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $36,811.28. Insiders have acquired 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 22.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $805,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

