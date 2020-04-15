Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.55.

SBPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.22% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a current ratio of 10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

