Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Receiving Very Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) have trended very positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Barnes & Noble Education earned a news sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $101.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $502.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

