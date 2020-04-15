Zacks: Analysts Expect Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. Nuance Communications reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $418.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUAN shares. BidaskClub cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $345,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,175.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $247,331.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,707 shares of company stock worth $851,957 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,322,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,581,000 after purchasing an additional 271,882 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 58,032 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,344,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 40,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.89. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

