$0.15 EPS Expected for II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. II-VI posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $3.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow II-VI.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis.

IIVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,332,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in II-VI during the first quarter worth $29,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in II-VI by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,720,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 456,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. II-VI has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.99.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.