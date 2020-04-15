Head to Head Contrast: CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) & Its Peers

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE: CTK) is one of 77 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CooTek (Cayman) to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CooTek (Cayman) and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) 0 3 1 0 2.25 CooTek (Cayman) Competitors 744 2760 3815 200 2.46

CooTek (Cayman) currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.57%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 28.23%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CooTek (Cayman) is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) -20.71% -62.75% -36.19% CooTek (Cayman) Competitors -13.28% -2,320.18% -4.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) $177.88 million -$36.85 million -700.00 CooTek (Cayman) Competitors $1.22 billion $73.22 million -30.74

CooTek (Cayman)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman). CooTek (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CooTek (Cayman)’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) rivals beat CooTek (Cayman) on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

