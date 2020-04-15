Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Price Up 11% on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS)’s share price rose 11% on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $22.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Axcelis Technologies traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.81, approximately 489,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 304,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,123,063.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Aldeborgh sold 10,874 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $313,497.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,047 shares of company stock worth $1,987,436 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.49 million, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.77 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

