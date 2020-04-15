Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Price Up 11% on Analyst Upgrade

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS)’s share price rose 11% on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $22.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Axcelis Technologies traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.81, approximately 489,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 304,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,123,063.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Aldeborgh sold 10,874 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $313,497.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,047 shares of company stock worth $1,987,436 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.49 million, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.77 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

