Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following insider buying activity. 1,418,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 2,080,371 shares.The stock last traded at $1.30 and had previously closed at $1.10.

Specifically, major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira bought 74,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $88,418.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.08.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 226.87% and a negative net margin of 176,433.34%. Analysts predict that Tocagen Inc will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOCA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tocagen by 64.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 221,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tocagen by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 38,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tocagen by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

