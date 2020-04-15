Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $3.80 to $2.75. The stock had previously closed at $0.73, but opened at $0.76. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Aurora Cannabis shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 24,154,888 shares traded.

ACB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 397.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 107,521 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,497,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 745,543 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 69,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $913.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 463.58%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

