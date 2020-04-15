GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $64.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.01, but opened at $39.68. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. GrubHub shares last traded at $42.88, with a volume of 290,642 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on GrubHub from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded GrubHub from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.48.

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $178,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,110.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Maria Belousova sold 17,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $915,096.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,172 shares of company stock worth $1,643,414. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 4th quarter worth $133,000.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -199.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.38.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrubHub Company Profile (NYSE:GRUB)

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

