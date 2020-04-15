Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.23, but opened at $11.50. Cfra currently has a sell rating on the stock. Carnival shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 60,511,976 shares trading hands.
CCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Carnival from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.69.
In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
About Carnival (NYSE:CCL)
Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.
