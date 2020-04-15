Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.23, but opened at $11.50. Cfra currently has a sell rating on the stock. Carnival shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 60,511,976 shares trading hands.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Carnival from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.69.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,352,000 after purchasing an additional 304,457 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 179.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 34,110 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 1,334.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Carnival (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

