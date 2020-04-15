MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Shares Down 3% on Analyst Downgrade

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) shares traded down 3% on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $18.50 to $14.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. MGIC Investment traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.43, 181,238 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,560,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

In other news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $79,039.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $52,203,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,013,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,361,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,455 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,631,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,780,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,077,000 after acquiring an additional 886,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.10 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.50% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Company Profile (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.