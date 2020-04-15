Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $16.98, but opened at $16.62. Simply Good Foods shares last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 73,707 shares.

Specifically, Director James E. Healey purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $84,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,151.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,016,030.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 119,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,319. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2,146.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

