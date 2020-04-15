Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Shares Down 4.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Outfront Media traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.28, approximately 97,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,379,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth about $45,311,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,008,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,323,000 after buying an additional 1,623,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,698,000 after buying an additional 910,767 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,648,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,676,000 after buying an additional 873,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 112.1% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,612,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,738,000 after buying an additional 852,246 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.78 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

