Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Price Down 2.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) fell 2.5% on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $72.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Discover Financial Services traded as low as $35.66 and last traded at $35.28, 3,390,025 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 6,370,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.06.

In other news, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,708,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,010,951,000 after purchasing an additional 595,190 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,134,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,749,000 after purchasing an additional 594,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,168,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,654,000 after purchasing an additional 304,935 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,980,000 after purchasing an additional 412,970 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,426,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,675,000 after purchasing an additional 109,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.88.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

