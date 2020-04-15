BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Trading Down 0.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) were down 0.3% on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $18.52 and last traded at $18.61, approximately 7,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 762,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BMCH. Wedbush cut their price objective on BMC Stock from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered BMC Stock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised BMC Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on BMC Stock from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on BMC Stock from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

In other BMC Stock news, insider Timothy D. Johnson purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,364.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Flitman purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,684.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMCH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in BMC Stock by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.75 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

