LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Price Down 5.9% After Analyst Downgrade

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) shares dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. LendingClub traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.11, approximately 26,930 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,062,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

LC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Maxim Group cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Casey bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,195.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $57,722 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 28,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 39,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $816.20 million, a PE ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.48.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingClub Corp will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Company Profile (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

