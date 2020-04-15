Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Trading Down 4.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $31.41 and last traded at $30.05, approximately 43,031,467 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 45,027,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.70.

About Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

