Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 4.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Imperial Capital raised their price target on the stock from $438.00 to $447.00. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $400.51 and last traded at $415.21, 8,701,643 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 8,382,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $396.72.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $410.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.46.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,560 shares of company stock worth $79,422,333. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $181.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $358.71 and a 200 day moving average of $326.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

