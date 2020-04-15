Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Trading 8.3% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET)’s share price traded up 8.3% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $6.12, 12,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 105,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Specifically, Director William C. Warden, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Also, Director William C. Warden, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,985.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 36,890 shares of company stock valued at $276,622 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bassett Furniture Industries from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 million, a PE ratio of -44.64 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $112.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.95 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

