Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Trading 8.3% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET)’s share price traded up 8.3% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $6.12, 12,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 105,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Specifically, Director William C. Warden, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Also, Director William C. Warden, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,985.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 36,890 shares of company stock valued at $276,622 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bassett Furniture Industries from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 million, a PE ratio of -44.64 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $112.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.95 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

