TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Stock Price Down 8.8% After Analyst Downgrade

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. TEGNA traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.91, approximately 1,715,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,502,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra raised their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 34,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,872,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,959,000 after buying an additional 249,071 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,156,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

About TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

