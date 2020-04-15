Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Shares Down 6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) traded down 6% during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $86.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Capital One Financial traded as low as $55.68 and last traded at $56.50, 4,652,588 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 3,950,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.11.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COF. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $111.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

