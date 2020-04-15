Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Shares Down 6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) traded down 6% during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $86.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Capital One Financial traded as low as $55.68 and last traded at $56.50, 4,652,588 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 3,950,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.11.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COF. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $111.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

