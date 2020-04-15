Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL)

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 476 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 781% compared to the typical volume of 54 call options.

RDHL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from $20.25 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

RDHL stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $213.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.23.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative return on equity of 108.03% and a negative net margin of 672.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the 4th quarter worth $683,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 385,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 101,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 29.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

