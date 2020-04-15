Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 476 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 781% compared to the typical volume of 54 call options.

RDHL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from $20.25 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

RDHL stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $213.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.23.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative return on equity of 108.03% and a negative net margin of 672.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the 4th quarter worth $683,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 385,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 101,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 29.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Capital One Financial Shares Down 6% Following Analyst Downgrade
Capital One Financial Shares Down 6% Following Analyst Downgrade
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S
DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Shares Down 5.1% Following Insider Selling
DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Shares Down 5.1% Following Insider Selling
Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Down 5.4% After Analyst Downgrade
Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Down 5.4% After Analyst Downgrade
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Childrens Place
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Childrens Place
Traders Buy High Volume of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Call Options
Traders Buy High Volume of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Call Options


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report